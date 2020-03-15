Rachel Engebretson: If young voters would just vote

I’ve recently become highly involved with a nonpartisan youth voting organization on campus, I’ve noticed that the range of how students feel about politics on a college campus is far wider than I had anticipated. People's feelings aren’t as black and white as our political parties make them out to be.

Many young people feel passionately about politics, but conversely there are many people who could not care less, citing reasons such as; “I don’t like to get involved with politics,” or, more recently, “I don’t know anything about the candidates running.”

I used to understand this, but I grew up and realized that as a citizen of this country, it is my civic duty to educate myself and involve myself with politics, because whether I like it or not, politics involve you and me alike.

This awakening caused me to act, rather than sit back and let others dictate the politics that will affect my life.

We live in a time in which our country is functioning off of old views and ways of doing things, but there is hope for us millennials.

Older generations are continuing to decline, increasing our potential for the youth to control elections. It’s time our generation stopped complaining about the things we don’t like and acted toward changing those things.