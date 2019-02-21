The trades industry has been looked down upon for years, but in fact is full of career opportunities.
Workers are leaving left and right because a vast majority of them are hitting retirement.
In return, companies are in need for people to join the industry by setting decent wages, paid apprenticeships and even offering to pay for schooling if the job requires it.
Yet, society still looks down upon the industry because it is thought of as hard labor, dirty work and blue-collar even after all these positives.
What is even more surprising is the trend of Carhartt beanies. Carhartt is a brand that markets mainly to working people in the trades industry. Now it is obvious that absolutely anyone can wear these hats. If you have the money, it is yours.
But, it is disrespectful to be walking around representing the brand and still shaming the people it stands for. That is a working man’s (and woman’s) hat, and a working man is a working man no matter what the job.
There should be no shame when going into the trades industry. They provide the same, if not more, opportunities as any other job. If you stand for the trend, stand for the people the brand represents.
Rachel Jenkins, La Crosse