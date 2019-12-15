Rachel King: Retailers must check ID for tobacco

‘Tis the season to indulge a little in sweet treats -- desserts, candy, mint and chocolate.

With the current tobacco trends, youth are enjoying these sweet flavors year-round in the form of many tobacco products. According to the 2019 results of the National Youth Tobacco Survey, about one in three high school students in the United States are current tobacco product users. Among those youth that use tobacco products, 70% report that they use a flavored product.

Preventing youth access to tobacco products is the first step in decreasing the number of youth that are becoming addicted to nicotine. This starts with local retailers being consistent and checking IDs when selling tobacco products.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Wisconsin WINS program wants to thank our local clerks this busy holiday season for taking the time to check youth IDs for all tobacco products no matter how sweet the flavor.

Retailers that sell tobacco products can get ready for the New Year by visiting WITobaccoCheck.org where you can access a free retailer training for all employees to learn how not to sell tobacco to minors.

Thank your clerk today for checking IDs and helping Wisconsin youth stay tobacco-free.

Rachel King, La Crosse

Rachel King is Wisconsin WINS program coordinator.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0