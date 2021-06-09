Rachel Schultz: No longer voting Republican

I think of myself as an Independent; however for most of my adult life I often voted for Republicans. Well, no longer will I do that so long as many Republicans continue to be small-minded hypocrites who remain doggedly faithful to the former president and his pack of lies.

This is not the Republican Party that I once supported, and it is time for some of us to support those who are trying to do the proper thing. Liz Cheney is one such person. She should be lauded for her taking a stance in this political storm. Rather than demoting her for her loyalty to her party, we should show appreciation for her honesty. After all, it was the elected Republican leadership who voted her out of her leadership position while she remained straightforward, consistent, and ethical.

Cheney believes in our democracy with two reliable, honest, principled parties who are willing to discuss policy rather than simply trying to destroy each other or gain power through dishonest practices and lies. She believes in our country over party, and we desperately need two parties to talk and negotiate with integrity and courage; not promote divisiveness and insurrection. I believe she is trying to restore her party, not abandon it.

Hopefully, Liz Cheney can succeed, but until that happens, voting Republican could be perilous for our country.