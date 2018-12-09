The city of Onalaska is about to sign over its prime riverfront property to a developer to build 98 apartments.
Many Onalaska residents where shocked to hear of this and feel that this development is being fast-tracked through the approval process without adequate discussion of public concerns.
There are significant questions about how this large development would work in a narrow three-block parcel of city-owned land.
What will this do to traffic through 2nd Avenue/Hwy. 35? How will apartment occupants, guests, local businesses and park users find parking with the limited number of spots the area will have? What alternatives are possible for this property that would both provide tax revenue and also some common public space for special events and gatherings? How can we build spaces that will also allow subsidies to low-income families?
Multi-use developments with both housing and business could be a great thing for a vibrant downtown, but this project appears like a barricade of buildings along the marsh.
This does not seem consistent with planning Onalaska residents and leaders have previously discussed for the area.
Residents deserve more time to discuss alternatives with the Planning Commission to get this right. Such a project should not be rushed for approval by council.
Please attend the Onalaska Common Council meeting at 7 p.m. Dec. 11 to offer your opinion. Public can speak for three minutes or submit comments for a friend or the clerk to read into the meeting record.
Rachel Teske, John Kalas, Stacey Kalas, Onalaska