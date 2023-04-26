For me to hear and see in the news, books and through mouth about school shootings used to be a surprise and new thing to me.

To a thing I went from knowing nothing about to reading a book about it and having class discussions on it like it's normal. That’s what school shootings have almost become. Normal.

Having teachers tell you that school is a safe space to know that randomly in the middle of learning about Romeo and Juliet it can go to learning how to barricade your classroom door and grabbing sharp and heavy objects. Pencils, scissors and textbooks should never have to become defense weapons.

Having the long-lasting thought in the back of my mind how it could be from a snap of a finger to your school becoming a war zone. Who knew that running in track could be so useful? To come to school and sit in a classroom knowing that at any moment you would hear gunshots echoing through the halls. Playing hide and seek as a game on the playground at recess could become a real life survival mechanism from a stranger or your own classmate.

I may sound like a broken record, but educators, parents and communities should not have to be worried about sending their kids to school afraid that they might not come back on that bus they left on. Having to get that one phone call changing your life hearing, that your child has passed away.

Rainey Joseph

Genoa