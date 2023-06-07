The Logan Northside Neighborhood Association held its annual spring clean up on Saturday, June 3 in the parking lot at Trinity Lutheran church. It was another great success.

We want to thank the following organizations that helped make it happen: La Crosse County solid waste department, Midwest Roll Off, The Exchange, Harter's Quik Clean Up - Data Destruction, Hanson Metal Recycling and the many volunteers. We look forward to doing it again next year to help clean up and revitalize the neighborhood.