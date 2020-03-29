Ralph Geary: Proud to serve 2nd District

I am county supervisor serving the residents of the 2nd District. As a graduate of UW-LaCrosse and UW-Madison M.B.A degree, along with practical work experience, I have the skills in balancing budgets and setting priorities.

I believe in the core neighborhoods of La Crosse, and as a member of the County Neighborhood Grant Review committee and chairman of the Logan Northside Neighborhood Association, I am constantly working on improving and revitalizing our neighborhoods.

Other community organizations I serve on are, second vice-chair of American Legion Post 336 S.A.L, Board of Directors of Harry J. Olson senior center, and the Logan Booster Club.

I support increased funding to improve our roads and aging infrastructure. I also strongly support increased incentives to provide more livable wage jobs and improve economic growth and vitality for La Crosse County.

Past committees I have served on are executive, administration, finance and personnel, human services, facilities and parks, solid waste, highway and economic development. This wide range of experience has given me insight and knowledge into the many issues and needs facing La Crosse County. I want to keep working for you and would appreciate your vote.

Ralph Geary, La Crosse

