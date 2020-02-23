Ralph Knudson and Nancy Heerens-Knudson: Protect our Hmong neighbors

The Hmong people living among us are under threat once again…this time from the government of the same country they moved to 30 years ago as our honored allies in order to escape genocidal killings in their native Laos.

Before fleeing here in the 1970s, it’s estimated that 25% of the Hmong men, women and children in Laos were killed while fighting alongside American troops or from mass killings by Pathet Lao forces.

When Laos fell, we offered refuge. Despite daunting challenges on arrival here, they have become our doctors and teachers, artists, farmers and laborers who have contributed their very lifeblood to our culture and country.

And now, the Trump administration wants to deport whoever they can back to Laos. Many Hmong at risk arrived here as children, and only know about living in the USA.

Deporting vulnerable Hmong from our community would be devastating for them, their families and the entire Hmong community.

Our integrity is on the line, right here and right now. The Trump administration bets that we won’t care enough to raise holy hell about this backstabbing outrage.