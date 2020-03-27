Ralph Knudson and Nancy Heerens-Knudson: Thanks for making voting safe

Thanks for making voting safe
We went to City Hall to do early voting last week.
We were very impressed by the thought, planning and execution of a safe, easy and efficient process set up by our clerk’s office.
Outside rain/sun cover tents for those waiting to get in, a police officer opened the door for us and we were able to proceed through ID, registration, receiving ballot, voting and handoff for sealing the envelop without any risk to workers or ourselves for infection.
We are so pleased and proud of our city government, workers and elected officials during this difficult time. Thank you so much.
Ralph Knudson
and Nancy
Heerens-Knudson, La Crosse
Contribute to those in need
There are a couple things bothering me more than usual in these dystopian times.
One is the plight of the homeless. Where do they go for shelter? There are many people working on this problem, but they need money.
Cathedral School has opened its doors to the homeless, but I wonder what other places of worship are doing? Say what you will about the homeless, but they are members of our community and need help. Please donate to the La Crosse Community Foundation and Catholic Charities. This community has shown great compassion before; let’s pitch in again.
The other thing that’s bothering me is the April 7 election. Please vote absentee. Postponing the election would create chaos in government. Lobby the governor to keep the election on April 7.
Stay safe out there. We are all in this together.
Sharon Hampson, La Crosse
Re-elect Griffin to West Salem board
There is a great community pride in knowing that the West Salem school district has such high standards and is very passionate about the education of students.
The West Salem district is successful in its mission to serve with passion, ignite creativity, innovation and excellence.
This success is the result of a visionary board that collaborates with parents, teachers, staff, community members and alumni to maintain a focused strategic plan that propels the district’s students toward success in a rapidly changing world.
It has been my observation that Catherine Griffin supports West Salem’s vision of success with a data-driven approach to fiscal challenges, facilities management, collegiality and student excellence.
She listens, considers input and diligently works to meet the needs of all students and staff.
Catherine maintains focus on the district’s vision and goals for student achievement and works to implement policies that ensure success. During her years on the School Board, Catherine has been a pioneer in meeting the fiscal challenges school districts face.
Her vision, hard work and fiscal responsibility, along with the other members on the board, have propelled the district into a sought-after destination.
Catherine has an impeccable resume of leadership. She is passionate about public education and has vision for success. Her continued representation as a member of the West Salem School Board is what’s best for the community of West Salem.
Vote for Catherine Griffin on April 7.
Robin Fitzgerald, West Salem
Make sure to cast your ballot
Spring elections are often overlooked, but they are important.
On April 7, in addition to presidential preference and local offices, Wisconsin voters will select a state Supreme Court justice.
Our Supreme Court is currently tipped strongly conservative (5-2). These days that unfortunately means giving the OK to laws that allow special interests to spend huge amounts of money in campaigns; undermine working people’s right to organize; suppress voting rights, and allow polluters to poison our air, water, cities and countryside. We really need to elect a candidate who will restore some balance to the court, and that candidate is Judge Jill Karofsky.
The April 7 elections are going to be impacted by precautions we need to take against the COVID-19 virus. The most obvious way we can maintain social distancing – to minimize the spread of the virus—is to vote by absentee ballot. It’s safer, and in the event the election is postponed, if you’ve cast an absentee ballot, the date of the election doesn’t matter.
To get an absentee ballot, contact your municipal clerk or go online to “My Vote Wisconsin,” and follow the steps there. Be sure to vote, and stay healthy.
Don Foy, La Farge
County board needs Kruse’s leadership
In November, I took a seat on the County Board, appointed to fill a vacancy in the 12th District.
I used to cover the county board as a reporter, and I always admired the leadership of Board Chair Tara Johnson, who opted not to run for another term.
Monica Kruse is another board member I’ve long admired, not only as a representative of the 15th District but as an educator. I met her more than 20 years ago when she was a teacher at Onalaska Middle School, and she’s just as energetic and hard-working now as she was then.
As a rookie board member, I know I will learn a lot from Monica, who is first vice chair of the county board. In her 11 years on the board, Kruse has always been at the forefront, especially when it comes to being a strong advocate for protecting public health and well-being.
I’ve seen Kruse in action as a leader, as the chair of the Health and Human Services Committee and advocating for resolutions on issues from expanded Medicare and liveable wages to road funding and opposing a proposal on Hmong deportation, which passed unanimously last week.
She also played a lead role in digging into the groundwater issues in the towns of Holland and Onalaska and is a founding member of the Heroin Task Force.
We need to keep an experienced leader like Kruse, a member since 2009, on the board. Please give her your vote.
Randy Erickson, La Crosse
Support Geary for supervisor
I’m writing to communicate my support for Ralph Geary for District 2 County Supervisor.
Ralph is always looking out for north La Crosse. He is fiscally responsible and addresses issues head on.
His experience and active participation on several county committees make him a valuable asset and resource for all of us District 2 constituents.
I urge you to cast your vote for Ralph Geary.
Scott Hendrickson, La Crosse
Support Servais, Meyers in Bangor
On April 7, electors in the Bangor School District will be voting for two director seats on the school board.
Incumbent and current Board President Julie Meyers is running for the “north” seat. Incumbent Doug Servais is running for another term as an at-large seat and facing challenger Jac Lyga.
The seven-member board consists of one member from the north end of the district, one member from the south, one from each of the villages of Bangor and Rockland and three members at-large.
Each director serves a three-year term. These terms are staggered with different seats expiring in different years.
The make-up of the board is a result of a decades-old policy in the school district that established the representative seats in order to ensure balanced representation after consolidation of the rural schools into a common school district.
Although the candidates on the ballot this year are running for a specific seat, the entire school district electorate is eligible to vote for these candidates. In short, everyone in the school district has a vote. You don’t have to reside in the north end of the district to vote for that seat. Everyone votes for every seat.
As a long-time member of the board, I take great pride in the good things happening in Bangor schools. I believe these accomplishments are a result of cooperation among the community, parents, staff, administration and board.
I encourage you to support Doug Servais and Julie Meyers in the April 7 election.
Paul Wuensch, Rockland
Write in Weidenbach for county boardVoters in the 3rd District have an extraordinarily important task when they cast their vote for County Board supervisor.
Through an unfortunate circumstance — a challenge of signatures by an opportunistic opponent — Doug Weidenbach’s name does not appear on the ballot.
Voters must write in his name in order to re-elect him. Doug has served two terms on the County Board, and was elected by his peers to serve as 2nd vice chair during the past two-year term.
As the 1st vice chair, I know how much time and commitment it takes to serve in a leadership role, and I have appreciated Doug’s willingness to give freely of both to this important position.
Doug is thoughtful, ethical and knowledgeable, and takes the time to familiarize himself thoroughly with every issue that comes before the board.
We serve on a number of committees together, including the Health and Human Services Committee, the Executive Committee and the Economic Development Fund, and it’s evident that Doug is deeply committed to serving the interests of his constituents when casting his votes.
He is a passionate advocate of the arts, and represents the county on a number of arts boards.
The La Crosse County Board is made great by leaders like Doug Weidenbach, and he deserves your vote.
Please take the time to write in Doug Weidenbach for County Board Supervisor District 3.
Monica Kruse, Onalaska
Re-elect Weidenbach to County Board
I have served on the County Board with Doug Weidenbach for two terms.
I can personally attest to his commitment and hard work as a County Board supervisor.
Doug has actively and effectively served the lower Northside of La Crosse for two terms on the La Crosse County Board.
Doug understands the people who live in District 3 and provides representation that is open, honest and committed to improving the lives of all.
He also understands his responsibility to the county as a whole. He has also served as chair of the local Arts Board very effectively. We need to re-elect him to continue growing our community and to find ways to maintain essential services and reduce the tax burden.
I encourage District 3 voters to write in Doug Weidenbach for County Board.
Kim Cable, La Crosse
Column revives fond thoughts of BRF
Thanks to Chris Hardie for his article, “A trip to the boot store (Tribune, March 8).”
Growing up in Black River Falls, Locken’s Show Store was well remembered.
I would like to share another part of BRF history. My grandfather, Arnold Hagen, was Ed Locken’s first cousin and they arrived in the U.S. together.
Grandpa Hagen was a tailor and he established Hagen’s Menswear on Main Street, which was in business for many years. There is also a housing development outside Black River called Hagenwood, with a street called Trollhagen Road.
My brother, James E. Hagen, was the developer on land that had been in the Hagen Family since the late 1800s. It was a privilege to grow up in Black River with neighbors who cared and woods and creeks to explore. Plus able to walk everywhere at any time, never afraid. How fortunate to have all those experiences.
Marilyn Fox, Onalaska
Mediate surprise medical bills
If it hasn’t happened to you yet, it’s probably happened to one of your friends or family – a surprise medical bill.
This occurs when you unknowingly receive care from outside of your insurance network and are stuck with the bill, oftentimes after an emergency room visit.
I don’t think it’s asking too much for patients who responsibly pay their insurance premiums each month to not be blindsided by emergency room expenses.
I’m glad that Congress has been attempting to find ways to end surprise medical bills, but in order to truly get to the root problem, they must find a solution that does not create unintended consequences.
For example, insurance companies want to add provisions requiring hospital providers to accept predetermined reimbursement rates far below the actual cost of care. Letting insurance companies set rates removes hospitals’ ability to negotiate, leading to closures and doctor shortages.
That’s why I support ending surprise medical bills through an independent dispute resolution process. This removes patients from billing disputes by putting an independent mediator between insurers and providers. In states that implemented IDR, it’s resulted in thousands of reductions in surprise medical bills and savings of more than $400 million to consumers.
I respectfully ask that congressional leaders fix the problem of surprise medical bills in a way that limits unintended consequences and ensures that the patient is kept out of billing disputes.
Cynthia Huffman, Bangor
Questions about election decision
As a local official, it has been very frustrating to have to deal with the effect of COVID-19 on our April 7 election.
Some of our poll workers have decided to not participate in our election process this year, for fear of their health being compromised. I do not blame them.
At first I blamed Gov. Tony Evers for not postponing the election, until I learned that it is up to the Legislature to take such an action.
Because our election laws are a part of the state statutes, it is up to them to override the statute in such an unusual situation.
I could not understand why our Republican-majority Legislature was dragging their feet and endangering the health of our poll workers and the general electorate.
After speaking with several of our local legislative representatives, I believe it is an attempt by the Republican Party to suppress the vote in the Supreme Court race. I sincerely hope that I am wrong, as that would be a shameful way to treat the citizens who elected them.
Kevin Raymer, Sparta
Randy Erickson represents the 12th District on the La Crosse County Board.
