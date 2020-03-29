Ralph Knudson and Nancy Heerens-Knudson: Thanks for making voting safe

Ralph Knudson and Nancy Heerens-Knudson: Thanks for making voting safe

{{featured_button_text}}

We went to City Hall to do early voting last week.

We were very impressed by the thought, planning and execution of a safe, easy and efficient process set up by our clerk's office.

Outside rain/sun cover tents for those waiting to get in, a police officer opened the door for us and we were able to proceed through ID, registration, receiving ballot, voting and handoff for sealing the envelop without any risk to workers or ourselves for infection.

We are so pleased and proud of our city government, workers and elected officials during this difficult time. Thank you so much.

Ralph Knudson and Nancy Heerens-Knudson, La Crosse

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News