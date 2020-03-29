Ralph Knudson and Nancy Heerens-Knudson: Thanks for making voting safe

We went to City Hall to do early voting last week.

We were very impressed by the thought, planning and execution of a safe, easy and efficient process set up by our clerk's office.

Outside rain/sun cover tents for those waiting to get in, a police officer opened the door for us and we were able to proceed through ID, registration, receiving ballot, voting and handoff for sealing the envelop without any risk to workers or ourselves for infection.

We are so pleased and proud of our city government, workers and elected officials during this difficult time. Thank you so much.

Ralph Knudson and Nancy Heerens-Knudson, La Crosse

