Chief Ron Tischer’s column (Tribune, May 22) struck a very resonant chord for both of us; in which he advocates for more state funding to support young families and children at risk to prevent abuse and neglect.
We are retired medical providers (MD and PA in family practice), who have witnessed and worked first-hand for years with struggling young families.
We have seen how unemployment, inadequate health insurance, marital and economic stress distort the growth and development of children, even while their parents are doing the best they can with limited resources.
We also have seen children prosper when families are given significant and caring support.
A model of such statewide support has been in place in Vermont since 1991, in which at-risk families are provided health insurance, marital and child development support, and assistance with employment placement or training.
As a result, child abuse and teen pregnancy have dropped in half, crime rates dropped significantly; even while a deficit was eliminated, the state budget was kept balanced for 11 years -- and taxes were reduced.
Our thanks to Chief Tischer for bringing this crucial program forward.
Ralph Knudson and Nancy Heerens-Knudson, La Crosse