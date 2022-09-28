Ralph Knudson: Consider who will represent you and your values in Congress

What values is Derrick Van Orden running on?

Consider this: Van Orden isn’t bothered by his history of bullying a teen library assistant about an LGBT book display, or about getting stopped while carrying a loaded firearm in carry-on baggage onto a commercial airline, or about being in the Jan 6 insurrection march to the Capitol, or about playing a crude sexual “boy game” trick as a Navy medic to traumatize his female subordinates..which he then proudly writes about.

In fact, he’s counting on people to vote for him BECAUSE of what those outrageous stories represent.

Each story has been verified and reported by the Tribune. He has shown no regret about any of it. Now, he avoids direct face-to-face debate with Brad Pfaff about important issues facing all citizens of the 3rd congressional district.

What is actually he afraid of? Why is he only interested in playing to his “base”? Does he really want to represent ALL the people in the 3rd CD? Beyond wealthy interest money, lots of signs and rhetoric-loaded rallies meant to stoke fear and anger, he has had little to offer beyond ugly appeals to his base.

Van Orden seems to believe he can win only on his personal record of intimidation, entitlement and disregard of civility.

In contrast, Pfaff has worked to represent the issues and needs of everyone in his state Senate district to build healthy communities, not to divide them.

Who would really represent you and your values? Vote about it!

Ralph Knudson

La Crosse