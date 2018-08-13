The August 8 article: “Roy leads Democratic candidates in July fundraising…Walker remains far ahead of challengers” is politics as usual.
It’s much easier to report on campaign funding than on message, methods, ..or effectiveness. A big war chest suggests leadership, strength and electability. TV ads are bought and polls are done. Ho hum…here we go again.
But not quite. This Democratic primary is a test. Do big-money donations and large warchests really predict electability and good leadership? As director of the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign for 15 years, Mike McCabe uncovered the disconnection and corruption created when big money finances parties and politicians.
That’s why Mike has driven 90,000 miles to meet people around Wisconsin first. Then he funds his campaign with multiple small donations given by thousands of regular people he’s inspired. These people now take democracy personally, and meet with neighbors, stand at intersections with homemade signs, etc.
It has worked. Most of these folks had felt underserved by both parties, and many had quit bothering to vote. They are now a growing movement: thrilled to work and vote for Mike McCabe, who actually lives what he says: Money out, people in.
It can actually happen…especially against Walker’s huge money. You can’t just buy these grassroots; you earn them.
Imagine. Then vote Tuesday.
Ralph Knudson, La Crosse