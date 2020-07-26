Ralph Knudson: Vote to protect safe water rights

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Wisconsin Water Alliance just chose Mike Huebsch to lead its efforts to promote private water interests at the expense of our public water protections.

This highlights the dangers of a Republican agenda to value money for a few more than human health and Wisconsinites' lives.

Economic growth requires high-quality resources, especially those necessary for basic quality of life.

Polluted water kills communities and economic growth. Just ask the hundreds of farmers and rural residents around the state whose wells have been polluted by Concentrated Animal Feeding Operations.

Poisons like PFAS cause low birth weight, cancer and thyroid and immune system problems, harm local economies and increase communities' economic and social costs.

Lead in water causes lifelong developmental harm. High-capacity wells hurt local water tables and raise the risks of drinking water pollution.

The Wisconsin Water Alliance advocates for large corporations, including many out-of-state businesses, to profit from polluting Wisconsin's water. It wants these corporations to dictate state policy and stop our public agencies from establishing and enforcing standards that protect our natural resources.