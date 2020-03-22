Randy and Susan Dewhirst: Support Smith for Onalaska mayor

We recommend Kim Smith for mayor of Onalaska.

We have known Kim and her family for close to 30 years. Kim was raised in the Onalaska area and graduated from Onalaska High School, and furthered her education with a bachelor’s degree from University of Wisconsin-La Crosse and a Master of Arts in Servant Leadership from Viterbo University.

Her education coupled with the experience she has gained as an alderperson and mayoral appointment make her more than qualified to be mayor of Onalaska.

Kim was first elected as an alderperson in 2004 and has chaired the Finance and Personnel Committee and the Board of Public Works. She has also served on the Utilities Committee and the Sustainable La Crosse Commission. In December, she was appointed unanimously by the Onalaska Common Council to succeed Joe Chilsen as Onalaska mayor.

Kim is willing to dedicate the time and energy necessary to fulfill all the needs of the office. She will be an advocate for all the citizens of Onalaska who expect quality public service at an equitable cost and make sure that our infrastructure, buildings and green space are well maintained.