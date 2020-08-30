Randy Bahr: The perils of running government like a business

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Donald Trump is running the country like he runs his business. He borrows from the future to look prominent in the present. His buildings and businesses boast flash and grandiosity. That is what he is doing with our country also.

He inherited a healthy and growing economy. Forbes magazine came out with a report in 2020 stating that the GDP (The GDP is our best indicator on the health of the economy) in Obama’s last three years was better than Trump’s first three years, and by the way Forbes is not left leaning.

Unfortunately facts like this do not matter to his supporters. Why won't he release his taxes, because his wealth isn't what it appears. His most profitable investments are from those properties he inherited from his father.

He has filed bankruptcy at least five times and who loses out then, the unpaid contractors and investors while he walks away smiling. He is doing the same to this country.

This spoiled, draft-dodging president is not in it for America. When Trump finally leaves the presidency we will all be saddled with a tremendous amount of debt and deficit, and a fractured country.

We will all be paying for this when he is gone. He is all about looking tough but all he does is whine and blame others. He is the “Great Divider.”