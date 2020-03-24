Randy Erickson: County board needs Kruse’s leadership

In November, I took a seat on the County Board, appointed to fill a vacancy in the 12th District.

I used to cover the county board as a reporter, and I always admired the leadership of Board Chair Tara Johnson, who opted not to run for another term.

Monica Kruse is another board member I’ve long admired, not only as a representative of the 15th District but as an educator. I met her more than 20 years ago when she was a teacher at Onalaska Middle School, and she’s just as energetic and hard-working now as she was then.

As a rookie board member, I know I will learn a lot from Monica, who is first vice chair of the county board. In her 11 years on the board, Kruse has always been at the forefront, especially when it comes to being a strong advocate for protecting public health and well-being.

I’ve seen Kruse in action as a leader, as the chair of the Health and Human Services Committee and advocating for resolutions on issues from expanded Medicare and liveable wages to road funding and opposing a proposal on Hmong deportation, which passed unanimously last week.

She also played a lead role in digging into the groundwater issues in the towns of Holland and Onalaska and is a founding member of the Heroin Task Force.