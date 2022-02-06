Randy Erickson: Supporting 3 to move La Crosse schools forward

If you want a leader for the La Crosse schools who is a true believer in the power of education, join me in supporting Juan Jimenez for re-election to the Board of Education.

Because I know and trust Juan, I also urge support for two board candidates he endorses as strong advocates for quality education, Katie Berkedal from the La Crosse Education Foundation and Meredith Garcia, a UW-La Crosse English professor.

I have gotten to know Juan through my work at Viterbo University, where he has been active on the Alumni Association and the Board of Advisors, and from serving with him on the county's Redistricting Committee. I don't think I've ever known anybody more committed to serving and improving his community.

I have been so impressed with Juan during his time as board president. He had been unfailingly fair, honest and transparent in the way he leads the board. He has not used the position to push an agenda, but to ensure all voices are heard and considered. That's the path to the best decisions.

Juan, Katie and Meredith are forward looking leaders who realize that our schools need to have the resources to prepare students for a future with jobs that haven't even been conceived yet. The pace of change keeps accelerating, and we can't afford to look backward or go backward.

Please vote for Juan Jimenez, Katie Berkedal and Meredith Garcia in the Feb. 15 primary. Let's keep the La Crosse School District moving forward.

Randy Erickson

La Crosse

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0