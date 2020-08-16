Randy Skinner: Don't cut back on Postal Service

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It is vital that the U.S. Postal Service not reduce mail delivery times, which could harm rural communities, seniors, small businesses and millions of Americans who rely on the mail for critical letters and packages.

Eliminating overtime and directing postal workers to leave mail on the floor of postal facilities will erode confidence in the Postal Service and drive customers away, resulting in even worse financial conditions in the future.

Voting by mail is a tried and tested method that has proven to ensure that elections are secure, accessible and fair. Claims to the contrary are simply false, and they have been discounted by election experts across the political spectrum.

Voting by mail is already used widely in many states, and it is supported by Republicans and Democrats alike. As Washington state's Republican secretary of state, Kim Wyman, said: Voting by mail "is secure and trustworthy."

Randy Skinner, Viroqua

