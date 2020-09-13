 Skip to main content
Randy Skinner: Pfaff will aid working families

Dan Kapanke and Donald Trump are like two rotten peas in a pod.

They selfishly abused their position and ignored the needs of working families while catering to the rich.

This year, we should send them both packing.

It’s time to elect a new state senator who will actually stand up for working families and not wealthy corporations.

That person is Brad Pfaff.

Brad will be a trusted ally for our communities and knows how to bring folks together.

He is a proven leader who cares about the issues that matter most to me: affordable health care for everyone, clean water, safe roads and keeping our tax dollars in our communities.

I know he’ll put the needs of others ahead of his own and I hope you’ll join me in voting for Brad Pfaff for state Senate.

You can vote in the election on Nov. 3 or go online at myvote.wi.gov to request an absentee ballot today.

Randy Skinner, Viroqua

