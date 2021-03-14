Randy Skinner: Proposed state budget supports rural communities

We can no longer let politics play a part in the lives of those living in rural communities.

Here are just some of the ways approval of the proposed Wisconsin state budget will help us and our neighbors.

- Increased support for maternal and child health

- Increased funding for rural hospitals and long term care facilities

- Expanded access to dental services in rural areas

- Increased funding for behavioral and mental health services

- Funding to combat the opioid epidemic

Medicaid expansion will also allow the state to draw down new federal funds and save taxpayers $324.5 million dollars.

With those savings we could reinvest into new initiatives to improve health care access and quality for all of us, not just those enrolled in Medicaid.

Additionally the proposed statewide public option that folks who make up to 200% of the poverty line could buy into will help even more Wisconsinites get the healthcare they need to survive.