Raven Stevenson: Take advantage of energy incentives

Focus on Energy is a great program in Wisconsin. A small fee is collected on each electric bill, put in a public benefits fund, and invested in renewable energy and energy efficiency measures.

Cash grants are available to homes and businesses to help with the upfront costs of customer-owned solar generation.

Residential incentives are a maximum of $2,000, business incentives are a maximum of $40,000, and farmers are incentivized at double the business rate, with a cap of $10,000 matching.

In a 2019 report by Cadmus, Focus on Energy saved $3.62 for every dollar spent, and prevented more than 28.5 million tons of carbon dioxide from being pumped into the atmosphere.

Focus on Energy incentives for renewable energy are dwindling fast this year, as people recognize both the cost savings of installing solar generation, and the sound reasons for reducing their carbon footprint. Ethos Green Power in Viroqua has seen a dramatic increase in demand for this popular program.

In addition to the Focus on Energy program, in 2020 there is a federal tax credit of 26% for solar systems installed at residences and businesses. In 2021, this credit will go down to 22%. In 2022, it will drop to 0% for residences.