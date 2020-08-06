Ray Boland: Ebben is best choice for Congress

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I have endorsed Jessi Ebben for the 3rd Congressional District because I think she is exactly the kind of young professional with the enthusiasm and energy needed to be a winning candidate.

She is pro-life, believes in the rights of the First and Second amendments, supports law enforcement and the need to maintain a strong military and national defense capability.

Jessi is a hard-working conservative who will stand up for the citizens of western Wisconsin with the courage needed to represent "we the people," not the radical voices of Nancy Pelosi, the Washington swamp, and the "squad."

Recent attack advertisements against Jessi suggest fear among the authors that she is the best candidate to beat incumbent Ron Kind. Those fears are valid.

Please cast your vote for Jesse Ebben for Congress in the Republican primary on Aug. 11.

Ray Boland, Sparta

