Ray Mosey: Consider the 'flood prone' area of the proposed new school site

Think before you vote on the upcoming school referendum. How much are we paying for the Trane office property, or is Trane Co. going to donate it to the city of La Crosse?

Next and most important, what about flooding from the Pammel Creek when it overflows? You know these monsterous rains are coming here in the next 10 years or less.

Sure, they enlarged the concrete runoff path of Pammel Creek. But at every street crossing, Ward Avenue as an example, is where the trouble starts.

When I was in the La Crosse Fire Department, during a rainstorm trees and other debris were jammed into the Ward Avenue opening and we were not able to extract it due to the volume of the water; therefore, water flooded the Trane Co. property and the Trane Co. Office Building.

If I remember correctly, we were called to the Trane Co. Office Building because of flooding in the basement. It has been a long time since that happened, so please excuse me if I can't give you dates and the amount of loss.

But let's get back to the main subject.

Do we want to spend a huge amount of money for a new combined high school to be located in a "flood prone" area?

How much extra money would it cost to make it flood safe?

I hope this brings some new discussions before the upcoming vote on this school referendum.

Ray Mosey

La Crosse