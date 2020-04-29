Raymond List: Servant leadership shines during pandemic

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

I have seen servant leadership at many levels and in many ways during our current pandemic.

A stellar example has been the leadership at Gundersen Health System. They have put in long hours and have attended to the relevant details to ensure that they are able to provide accurate information to the employees, develop viable plans to provide needed equipment for the health-care providers, and willing to make decisions that protect the health of patients and provide for the health-care needs of the community.

Service and leadership can be seen in many other areas of life. At the grocery store, there are many people at work, putting their lives on the line to make sure we have the provisions we need during this time.

There are also the delivery drivers to make sure our stores and the restaurants stay stocked, as well as mail carriers, road workers and others all keeping the comforts of society going for us.

There are also many people, such as Aaron Rasch at the Place of Grace, who work behind the scenes making arrangements during this challenging time to help those who are most vulnerable.

During my walks in the neighborhood, I have been pleased to see the various signs and chalk drawings people have been making to encourage others and to bring some measure of joy.