Raymond List: Understand needs of humanity

The current economic situation is showing just how many people in this country, prior to the pandemic, were living on the social and financial edge.

This is why I do not like the phrase “a social safety net.” This implies that every individual and family should be able to support themselves. Therefore there is a “net” for those who can’t.

Of course this is always for “someone else” because “I can take of myself.” That is a fallacy for many of us, but we are afraid and ashamed to admit that we can’t do it all on our own. We, of course, become resentful for being required to pay for a net for others when we can barely get by ourselves.

I would prefer such terms as domestic investment or social infrastructure.

This is a more economically accurate depiction that there are services we all need, all the time. We all need a health-care system to keep us healthy, not just for when we get sick. We all need an education system to maintain our knowledge and awareness, not just to help us when we are dumb. We all need access to food all the time, not just when we are on the verge of starvation.