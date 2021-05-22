 Skip to main content
Rebecca Beach: Johnson endangers lives with misinformation

This past month, Sen. Ron Johnson reached new levels in failing our citizens. He questioned the effectiveness of masks at a town hall. He went on a radio show with a known vaccine skeptic and criticized the vaccination effort that is helping Wisconsinites return to their way of life.

As a doctor, it is my job to provide factual up-to-date information for my patients to make medical decisions. By politicizing the decision to get vaccinated and giving people misinformation, Johnson is making my job difficult.

I only have one agenda, keeping my patients safe and healthy, what's Johnson's?

Rebecca Beach, MD

Richland

