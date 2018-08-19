Politicians seem to have a lot to say about schools, education, opioids, I could go on.
What about protecting Social Security? What about increasing the cost-of-living adjustments to where they need to be?
Infrastructure needs to be addressed without raising property tax. Gasoline and car tags are a good place to start. Our streets are so full of “Scott” holes and “Kabat” holes and people are worried about the La Crosse Center?
I wouldn’t travel here if it could be helped. Voters, beware.
Rebecca Pfaff, La Crosse