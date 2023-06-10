City of La Crosse council members Rebecca Schwarz and Jennifer Trost will hold budget listening sessions for their districts in June.

The city of La Crosse is working its way through the 2024 budget cycle. Myself and council member Jennifer Trost are working to connect with constituents in new ways. We know that there is no better way to hear from the community than to sit down with people and listen.

We invite residents of District 10 and District 11, under either the 2016 or 2022 aldermanic maps, to join us for a city budget listening session on June 26. A listening session is a less formal, smaller setting with your elected representatives than a public hearing.

To learn more about the listening session or to RSVP a seat, email schwarzr@cityoflacrosse.org or call 608-571-4851. The session is open to anyone but we will prioritize District 10 and 11 residents. Not in our districts? Residents of La Crosse can always reach out to their elected officials through a phone call or email.

If you aren’t sure which district you live in, go to the city website at www.cityoflacrosse.org/your-government/city-council/aldermanic-district-maps. For a list of city council members and their contact information, go to www.cityoflacrosse.org/your-government. To learn more about the city’s budget process check out the following page on the city’s website www.cityoflacrosse.org/your-government/departments/finance/budget. Thanks for caring, La Crosse.

Rebecca Schwarz

La Crosse