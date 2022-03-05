Rebecca Schwarz: Kim Cable merits support for County Board

Kim Cable’s reputation as someone who cares for our community preceded her long before I had the chance to meet her face to face. So of course I reached out to her when I was first elected to city council.

We met as county/council colleagues to discuss ways we can best support the people we both represent and the community we both live in. I was able to learn from her perspective on the challenges we face, particularly around housing, something her professional career has given her many insights on.

She brings a sense of compassion and common sense, along with a deep understanding of the issues facing our community. Kim’s continued presence on the county board will ensure that important decisions are considered carefully and with the attention they deserve.

I support Kim Cable as County Board supervisor in District 10 of La Crosse and I encourage you to do so too.

Rebecca Schwarz

La Crosse

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0