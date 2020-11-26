Rebecca Stakston: So much to be thankful for

I am thankful for:
My parents who taught me responsibility and encouraged me
In-laws who welcomed me with open arms and treated me as their daughter
Orrin, a most devoted father and my husband for 58 years
My kids, Aaron and Karen, who have made me very proud
Grandkids and great grandkids who have given me lots of awesome memories
Friends, neighbors, and my church family that share good and bad times with me
My teaching career that was a childhood dream come true for 34 years
Travels that led to new friendships
Our pets that are loyal in many ways and at all times
Nature and wildlife that surround me
Essential workers and military who risk their lives protecting me
Good health that has taken me to 78 years
Holidays which brought families together while making memories
My faith which gets me through these difficult times of 2020
God who lives in my heart, mind and soul as love surrounds me
And my cup is overflowing!
-- Rebecca Stakston, Westby
