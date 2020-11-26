Rebecca Stakston: So much to be thankful for

I am thankful for:

My parents who taught me responsibility and encouraged me

In-laws who welcomed me with open arms and treated me as their daughter

Orrin, a most devoted father and my husband for 58 years

My kids, Aaron and Karen, who have made me very proud

Grandkids and great grandkids who have given me lots of awesome memories

Friends, neighbors, and my church family that share good and bad times with me

My teaching career that was a childhood dream come true for 34 years

Travels that led to new friendships

Our pets that are loyal in many ways and at all times

Nature and wildlife that surround me

Essential workers and military who risk their lives protecting me

Good health that has taken me to 78 years

Holidays which brought families together while making memories

My faith which gets me through these difficult times of 2020