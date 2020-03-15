Rebecca Stakston: Some still call them townships

l am responding to Dan Smreka's statement that Wisconsin has towns, not townships (Tribune, March 8).

l live in a rural area often referred to as "the country" -- not a city, not a village, and not a town. According to his comment above I live in an area that doesn't exist. The fact is I live in the township of Coon, one of the 21 townships in Vernon County.

Towns and townships are labeled as "townships" by the U.S. Census Bureau. Towns are larger than villages and smaller than a city, and a mayor is the chief executive officer and includes a council.

A township is an area of land especially part of a county with a board consisting of a supervisor, a clerk, and 2-4 trustees with specific duties.

Rebecca Stakston, Westby

