Rebecca Stakston: Thankful for family and so much more

I am most thankful to my husband who is and has always been there for me for 59 years. I am thankful for my children, grandchildren and in-laws who so willingly help us when needed. Our two great-grandchildren have brought us so much love and laughter as they bring joy to us whenever possible.

I am thankful for: our public servants and medical personnel for giving their all for us, for neighbors who have become family to us, for friends and family members that I can call any time, for my pastor and church family who I can confide in, for good health at 79, for a nice home, and for each God-given day!

So many blessings to count and so many memories to cherish remind me how blessed I am.

Rebecca Stakston

Westby

