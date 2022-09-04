Redact toon
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!
I read that U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, acknowledged but tried to downplay his role in a plot to overthrow the results of the 2020 election returns. He stated, "My involvement in that attempt to deliver [fake electors] spanned the course of a couple seconds."
Forgiving college student loans is one of the most stupid ideas to come out of Washington in a long time, and I don't care which party is proposing it. It is just buying political votes at its worst.
GOP candidate Derrick Van Orden, currently hiding from the press out of fear that his extremist policies will become more widely known, has be…
Tim Michels has said: “the lobbyists are not gonna like me at all, they’re gonna be very frustrated. I’m not beholden to them.”
This concerns high school sports practices being forced on Labor Day. As a tradesman and parent, it is difficult to plan anything the "last we…
Unfortunately, the contest for the Wisconsin U.S. Senate seat illustrates the problem with the candidates of both of the major political parties.
Am I to understand the City of La Crosse administration and the Lacrosse Common Council is looking to shore up their conversion therapy ban to…
The government is now going to forgive student loans. If they have to forgive loans because people can't or won't pay them back, why are they continuing to make student loans. It's a really bad business model.
Last Sunday’s editorial, "How to beat burnout, keep best teachers," on teacher shortages touched on several of the causes, but not all. For the past 12 years, the Republican Legislature has declared war on public schools.
In David Wahlberg's Aug. 22 article, "Scientists find mix-ups," researcher Michael Sweet, University of Derby in England, projects that the general public's skepticism about climate change will increase because some scientists made genomic mistakes about orangutans in labs.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.