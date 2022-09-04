Redact toon

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
 Joe Heller

Ron Johnson doesn't deserve to serve -- Mary Lou Reisch

I read that U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, acknowledged but tried to downplay his role in a plot to overthrow the results of the 2020 election returns. He stated, "My involvement in that attempt to deliver [fake electors] spanned the course of a couple seconds."

Student debt relief isn't fair -- Rick Skindrud

Forgiving college student loans is one of the most stupid ideas to come out of Washington in a long time, and I don't care which party is proposing it. It is just buying political votes at its worst.

Colleges should make student loans -- Mike Badger

The government is now going to forgive student loans. If they have to forgive loans because people can't or won't pay them back, why are they continuing to make student loans. It's a really bad business model.

Mistakes don't discredit science -- Diane Michalski Turner

In David Wahlberg's Aug. 22 article, "Scientists find mix-ups," researcher Michael Sweet, University of Derby in England, projects that the general public's skepticism about climate change will increase because some scientists made genomic mistakes about orangutans in labs.

