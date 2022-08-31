Remy Jones: Barnes will protect Social Security, Medicare

In an interview with The Regular Joe Show podcast, Sen. Ron Johnson said "Social Security and Medicare should no longer be considered mandatory spending. If you qualify for the entitlement, you just get it no matter what the cost,” Johnson said.

Note: Social Security is NOT an entitlement, but an investment by every American worker by a mandatory deduction from their paychecks. Mandatory!

He added: “What we ought to be doing is we ought to turn everything into discretionary spending."

Definition: A discretionary expense is a cost that a business or household can survive without, if necessary. Discretionary expenses are often defined as nonessential.

Is that what Social Security is? A nonessential perk from the government? NOT!

So to guarantee this vital investment payout for all our seniors let’s vote in a representative from Wisconsin that will fight for this life saving program. Mandela Barnes said, "In a democracy, we should be able to fix this by making our voices heard at the ballot box and holding our leaders accountable for both their actions and inactions." So, who will represent you and your needs and concerns, instead of destroy them? Looks like he will.

Remy Jones

La Crosse