During the last several months, I’ve knocked on more than 800 doors in the town of Shelby to introduce myself as a candidate for town board.
I’ve had the chance to meet great people, answer questions and share my views on what being a board member means to me and why I am running.
I've keep coming back to three key points that really resonated, not only with me, but clearly, many of my fellow residents.
I love where I live. I heard that same thing at many of the doors across our town. We support each other. We reach out and help in good times and bad. We care about the place we live.
I know how hard it is to get people to get involved. People were quick to share how grateful they were that I was running.
I don’t have a personal agenda. This was perhaps the key point for me and those I spoke with. My role as a board member should be to listen and bring an open mind to discussions without being skewed by an agenda, political or personal.
I would be honored to represent the residents of Shelby.
Renee Knutson, town of Shelby