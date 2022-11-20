Rep. Jill Billings: Thanks to voters of 95th for their support

Thank you, voters of the 95th Assembly District for putting your faith in me once again to represent you in Madison. I feel incredibly lucky and honored to represent the Coulee Region.

Despite some of the negativity this election cycle, I was very encouraged by my experience knocking on doors these last few months. I was able to talk with people who truly furthered my faith in the democratic process and proved to me the power of having honest conversations at a local level to tackle the issues facing us all. Again and again, I met members of our community who were welcoming and warm, who cared about our community and shared concerns.

Hearing from so many in our area who are invested in the future of the Coulee Region was uplifting during this campaign season. As always, I am excited to get back to work for you in the Capitol.

Again, I want to say thank you for re-electing me and remind everyone that if you have any needs, concerns or questions regarding state issues feel free to reach out to my office at 608-266-5780 or email my office at Rep.Billings@legis.wisconsin.gov.

Rep. Jill Billings

La Crosse