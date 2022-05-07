Rhonda Bryhn: A jolting draft opinion raises questions

The Supreme Court's draft opinion regarding Roe v. Wade is jolting. It demands that we reckon with the question of whether women should be regarded as fully human and, as such, having the rights and responsibilities consistent with that stature. Specifically, should we treat them respectfully and as capable of moral decision-making? (Of course, were men in the position of experiencing unwanted pregnancies, I doubt that we would be asking about their right to make decisions about their own bodies and lives.)

Might we recognize that only the pregnant women is in a position to decide what course of action regarding her pregnancy is likely to result in the least amount of suffering and harm for her and all others potentially impacted. After all, no one but she is privy to and responsible for all aspects of her life (including its physical, emotional, psychological, social, economic, and spiritual components). Unless one is to argue that her immediate and long-term well-being is of no consequence whatsoever, and/or that she is incapable of understanding her own situation, then she must be allowed to respond to it thoughtfully and include herself as worthy of regard.

Incidentally, if we as a society wanted to prevent unwanted pregnancies (perhaps in part by insisting that men share in all the costs endured by women in pregnancy/childbirth), or adequately support pregnant women, there are many things that could be done. It would appear, however, that many in power are not genuinely interested in pursuing such matters.

Rhonda Bryhn

La Crosse

