Rhonda Bryhn: 'Heartbeat bill' support shows ignorance

Rep. Warren Davidson (R-Ohio) attempted to defend Ohio's "heartbeat bill" by suggesting that rape victims, including children, would surely know that they had been raped by two months and would, according to his logic, have ample opportunity to disclose the assault and receive an abortion should they be pregnant as a result of the rape.

Such a statement indicates significant ignorance — not only about the time frame within which people discover that they are pregnant, but also about the impact of the trauma of rape.

As a mental health treatment provider for sexual assault victims for over two decades, I have witnessed and studied the ways that trauma, especially sexual assault, impacts survivors psychologically, socially, physically and spiritually. The nature of this impact typically makes it exceptionally difficult, and in some cases impossible, to do what "heartbeat bills" suggest a rape victim should do, that is, immediately accept that one was raped and report the assault. Indeed, a quick look at research tells us that the majority of child and adult rape victims delay disclosure and do not report their assault(s) to authorities. There are many reasons for this. People who seek to restrict abortion access may want to learn about these things.

Like rape, denying a victim abortion access is a violation of privacy, autonomy, bodily integrity and sense of self. Like rape, it conveys that the victim is a mere object rather than a person deserving of respect and self-determination. It heaps cruelty onto the original trauma of rape.

Rhonda Bryhn

La Crosse

