As a psychotherapist who has treated victims of sexual assault for more than two decades, I have witnessed the horrific and lifelong impact of rape on child and adult survivors.
The aspect of rape that is described as most devastating is the experience of helplessness during the assault. Recovery from trauma has to do, in large part, with regaining a sense of control over one's life -- body and soul.
Forcing a rape victim to carry and deliver a baby conceived through violence is, simply, another act of violence against her.
Allowing a window of opportunity for abortion only days long does not change this fact, as it is the case that most rape victims are psychologically unable to report their assaults within this time frame. Statistics show that delayed disclosure is the norm, and that many rape victims keep silent for years or never report their assault(s).
Only the girl or woman who has been raped and is pregnant is in a position to make the difficult decision about how to best proceed with her situation and life.
She did not choose to be raped and become pregnant, and it is not her responsibility to bear the entire weight of an egregious act done to her.
If we believe that, like men, women are endowed with the capacity to be moral agents and make ethical decisions, we must let them. Women are, after all, fully human; not mere vessels.
Rhonda Bryhn, La Crosse