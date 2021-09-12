Rhonda Bryhn: Texas abortion law disregards suffering

Various aspects of the new abortion law in Texas have kept me awake lately. Perhaps most distressing is the apparent disregard of the suffering that will inevitably result from its implementation.

Take as one example the fact that thousands of girls and women in Texas will be raped and consequently become pregnant. Not only will such a victim have to survive in a society that fails to recognize the prevalence and impact of rape, but also endure pregnancy/labor/delivery experiences which, for many, will be reminiscent of the rape itself (that is experiences of powerlessness and helplessness---having no control over what is happening to one's own body).

Not only will many survivors work much of their lives trying to overcome the trauma of the rape itself but also the cruelty of a society that conveyed to them, in the form of this law, that their personal experience and moral decision-making ability mean nothing.

The Texas governor's response to an interviewer when asked about the law's likely impact on rape victims---that the state would (simply) be ending rape---added an additional layer of "I don't really care" to the discussion. He is of course aware of all the realities (social, legal, political) that make such a statement farcical.