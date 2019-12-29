Rhonda Bryhn: There's no excuse for verbal abuse

In his interview with The Atlantic, Christianity Today Editor Mark Galli implored Christian Evangelicals to "call a spade a spade" and stop looking the other way in the face of President Donald Trump's morally problematic behavior.
The analogy he used to illustrate his point, however, raises moral problems of its own. If it were merely an unfortunate choice of words on his part it could perhaps be overlooked, but that is not the case; rather, it speaks to a significant misunderstanding of the nature and impact of verbal abuse.
Galli implied that a husband verbally abusing his wife is not as significant as him physically abusing her and stated that she may "try to get him to calm down" if he has "kind of a hot temper."
You have free articles remaining.
He also suggested that such a husband can still be a "great father" if he "gets along with" the kids and provides income to the family.
As someone who has worked in the field of interpersonal violence and abuse for decades, I can say that the injuries caused by verbal abuse (to both the partner and children) can last a lifetime and are often experienced as more pernicious than the physical abuse that sometimes accompanied it.
Like physical abuse, it cannot be prevented by its victims because its perpetrators are the only ones responsible for it. Finally, "great fathers" do not humiliate and demean the mothers of their children; rather, they exemplify that all people are to be treated with dignity and respect.
Rhonda Bryhn, La Crosse