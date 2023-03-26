Please take a minute to look at Angela Palmer-Fisher for Vernon County Judge. I had the opportunity to work alongside Angie in a custody and guardian ad litem case. Immediately, I was struck by her legal knowledge and specific interest in the child’s needs. She was able to look at the whole picture.

These situations can be heart-wrenching, but she is a no-bull person and nobody’s fool. She is creative and very fair. She listens and looks at the law with complete attention to detail. She prescribes solid solutions. I am confident the right decisions were made.

Since that time, I have gotten to know Angie and her family. Her boys are great kids, and she is married to a fabulous guy. She is bright, funny and honest.

A mom of four boys in the courtroom. A local Seneca graduate with the moxie, intelligence and wit to get her law degree and return with that degree to our county. A woman that sees humanity in every single person she meets. That’s the person I want on the bench. I am eager to vote on April 4 for Angela Palmer-Fisher for Vernon County Judge. I hope you feel the same.

Rhonda Kiedinger

Franklin