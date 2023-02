We want to sincerely thank and acknowledge the Lacrosse Fire Department and all other first responders for their prompt and professional response to the house fire early morning on January 27.

We appreciate all that you do to keep our community safe as we were witness to your actions under the most of challenging conditions. The situation was handled with professionalism and compassion.

Again, thank you for all you do.

Ric and Resa Morton

Lacrosse