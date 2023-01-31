Ric and Resa Morton: Thanks for response to house fire

Be informed for Supreme Court vote this month

There is a big decision to be made on Tuesday, February 21. There are four candidates running for the Wisconsin Supreme Court and the top two candidates will face off in the April 4 Spring Election.

Why is the February 21 election important? There are many important issues that could come before the court and depending on the outcome of the February 21 election, could sway the direction of the court.

Candidates Darrow and Kelly would use the rule of law to decide cases, not their personal opinions. This is how decisions should be made. Get the facts and get out to vote. Don’t sit at home and let Madison and Milwaukee decide for us who is going to be our next Supreme Court justice. Be informed and vote on Tuesday, February 21.

Kay Evenson

Galesville

Help for the homeless, but what are the results?

Another headline and story regarding the revolving door on the homeless. It is good that some are being helped.

Will they get jobs, keep up the properties that are housing them, become tax paying citizens?

What happened to the properties the city bought?

Where is the accountability for the money that LaCrosse received from the federal government that was to go to this cause?

The article refers to reallocation of monies that was earmarked for short term hotel vouchers. How are hotel vouchers being paid now?

Is the homeless czar still on the job collecting a salary with no results?

The flip side: Another altercation with a woman attacking a man with a knife while he was in his van. This occurred at the “closed” Houska park!

Ruth Kurtz

Onalaska

Thanks for response to house fire

We want to sincerely thank and acknowledge the Lacrosse Fire Department and all other first responders for their prompt and professional response to the house fire early morning on January 27.

We appreciate all that you do to keep our community safe as we were witness to your actions under the most of challenging conditions. The situation was handled with professionalism and compassion.

Again, thank you for all you do.

Ric and Resa Morton

Lacrosse

Planned abortion referendum misleading

We just read the article regarding the La Crosse county board adding a referendum to the April ballot regarding abortion.

While aware that it is non- binding advisory referendum, we believe it will not give a true representation of the opinions of the residents of La Crosse County. As written, it only allows for two opinions; there is a valid third opinion which we hold and believe is held by a great number of others. Make abortion illegal except for the health of the mother, rape, or incest.

Is the board attempting to send an inaccurate and biased opinion that does not reflect our views?

Joe and Jane Deml

Holmen

Support Ukraine with warm hands and paws initiative

On February 1 local Kwik Trips will have bins to collect hand/feet warmers and dog and cat food for the citizens of Ukraine.

We all know what cold weather does to us if we are not properly dressed. They have the proper clothing but they are put out of their homes due to the bombing and destruction. The warmers will help in gloves, pockets, shoes, and boots. The pet food will warm pet bellies to help keep their owners warm. So pick up some hand warmers and pet food from the Kwik Trip you are visiting or bring in your own to put in the bins.

This is an initiative sparked by the desire to always help others by one of this year’s Iverson-Freking award winners and former Mrs. Oktoberfest, Sue Schultz. Sue’s desire is that we see how desperately these people are fighting for Democracy and what they are sacrificing to get there. She wants to help keep them warm and this initiative needs your help.

This initiative is a collaboration between Kwik Trip and Chalice of Mercy. You can help the citizens of Ukraine in this small way. Bring in a case of the warmers or just buy a few in store to contribute, dig in the hunting stuff from this year, or any place else you might find the warmers.

Thanks for your help to this initiative to help Ukrainian citizens and pets now through February 28.

Carrie Bergum

Holmen