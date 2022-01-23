Richard and Kathy Peterson: Thanks to many for help after fall

In the early morning hours of Jan. 8, I fell in our bathroom. My head hit the heat vent and immediately started bleeding.

My wife called 911 and within minutes a La Crescent police officer arrived, followed by a Houston County officer, La Crescent First Responders and Gundersen Tri-State Ambulance. They helped with the head wound, got me into the ambulance and off to Gundersen Health System's ER.

There, a team of doctors, nurses, aides etc. worked on me to stabilize the bleeding. X-rays showed some fractured vertebrae in my neck. I now wear a Hard Neck Brace (Horse Collar) for several weeks. Was in ER for several hours, then to surgery, ICU and finally to Neurology for the next four days.

I would like to thank each and every person who helped me with and thru this ordeal. I feel that La Crosse, and surrounding area, is blessed to have the facility, Gundersen Health System, here for us.

Richard and Kathy Peterson

La Crescent, Minn.

