The Beaches (re: “Eloda Beach’s monkey fur jacket,” Tribune, May 25) were something else.
The Guy and Eloda Stock Company put on live performances throughout the Midwest -- here in town at the old La Crosse Theater on 5th Street and the Majestic Theater on Main Street.
One of their players was Jack Martin, who stayed in La Crosse to become Bozo, the Clown, on WKBT television.
At an even five feet, Eloda was known as “The Little Redhead." She tooled around town in a cream-colored Cadillac with her initials in gold on the door. And when she stepped out of the car, she ﬂashed rhinestone slippers for the onlookers.
She performed yearly at the Elks Christmas party for children, and the Beaches sponsored a baseball team here in 1926 with “The Little Redhead” throwing out the first pitch. In 1931, they also headlined a beneﬁt dance at the Avalon Ballroom to raise money to buy uniforms for the newly organized City Concert Band.
After their divorce Guy went into radio in his home area of Peoria, and after some acting jobs along the way (one more time in La Crosse) ended up in Hollywood. There on a movie set one day, he was recognized by movie director Nicholas Ray, himself from La Crosse originally. And Ray cast Guy as the Plumber in Ray’s famous ﬁlm noir, "They Live By Night."
The plumber's fictitious name in the film -- Guy L. Beach! Later on Guy appeared as the coffin-maker in the film, "High Noon."
Richard Boudreau, La Crosse