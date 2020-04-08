Richard Cox: Unsafe for legislators, but not voters?

Richard Cox

Galesville 

I called the office of my Assembly District 92 representative, Treig Pronschinske, to discuss the special session Gov. Evers called on Saturday to discuss the April 7 election.

The woman I talked to said Rep. Pronschinske did not attend because some members of the Legislature had tested positive for the coronavirus. Good for him for practicing good social distancing.

However, he doesn't seem to appreciate the irony of requiring in-person voting to occur during Tuesday's election. I deserve better than this from my elected officials.

