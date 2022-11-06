Richard Daffinson: A Fireman's Prayer

In honor of our Holmen Area Fire Department:
Fireman’s Prayer
When I am called to duty, God
Whenever flames may rage,
Give me the strength to save some life
Whatever be its age.
Help me to embrace a little child
Before it’s too late,
Or some older person
from the horror of that fate.
Enable me to be alert
And hear the weakest shout,
And quickly and efficiently
to put the fire out.
I want to fill my calling
and give the best in me,
To guard my neighbor
And protect his property.
And if according to Your will
I have to lose my life,
Please bless with Your protecting hand
My children and my wife
Thank you for all you do!
Richard Daffinson
Holmen