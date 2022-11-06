Richard Daffinson: A Fireman's Prayer

In honor of our Holmen Area Fire Department:

Fireman’s Prayer

When I am called to duty, God

Whenever flames may rage,

Give me the strength to save some life

Whatever be its age.

Help me to embrace a little child

Before it’s too late,

Or some older person

from the horror of that fate.

Enable me to be alert

And hear the weakest shout,

And quickly and efficiently

to put the fire out.

I want to fill my calling

and give the best in me,

To guard my neighbor

And protect his property.

And if according to Your will

I have to lose my life,

Please bless with Your protecting hand

My children and my wife

Thank you for all you do!

Richard Daffinson

Holmen